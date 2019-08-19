Teachman’s Take: Week starts hot, turns milder as rain chances increase

It has been a dangerously hot day, especially for the central and eastern portions of Kansas. Highs soared into the 90s with a few triple digits through in.

Factoring in the humidity and most locations are reporting 100+ as the heat index.

Storms have bubbled up this evening out west. One or two of these could stay on the strong side through early tonight. Damaging winds will be the primary concern along with brief heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.

Most of this activity should wane by sunset, leading to a quiet night.

Temperatures overnight will be steamy and uncomfortable in the 70s. The high humidity levels aren’t disappearing just yet.

For Tuesday, temperatures will be hotter! We will have more afternoon highs in the triple digits. With the humidity factored in, once again heat indices could reach as high as 110.

A Heat Advisory will remain in effect until Tuesday evening for the dangerous combination of heat and humidity.

A storm or two will develop in the heat of the day Tuesday. We will see a general uptick in thunderstorms Tuesday night through Wednesday and Thursday. This will effectively drop our temperatures into the 80s for highs but the humidity will stick around.

More storms will dance around our region over the weekend. It won’t be a washout, but something to keep on eye on for any outdoor plans.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman