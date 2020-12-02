Teachman’s Take: Winter storm coming, travel impacts expected

A winter storm is on the horizon and could cause travel troubles!

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for Barber, Comanche, and Clark counties in Kansas as well as Harper county in Oklahoma. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the counties shaded in purple to include cities such as Garden City, Ulysses, Great Bend, Liberal, and Hutchinson in Kansas as well as Guymon, Oklahoma. Both the Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories go into effect Wednesday at noon through Thursday morning.

A cold front has entered northwest Kansas and will continue to work through the remainder of the area. Winds have picked up out west with an increase in cloud cover overnight.

As this system starts to take shape, light snow showers will start to develop in western Kansas.

As we go through Wednesday morning, we will see an increase in moisture from the south, prompting a rain/snow line through central Kansas. Snow to the west with rain to the east.

As temperatures cool to freezing or below Wednesday evening, any rain will transition over to all snow. We will see the bulk of the snow take place Wednesday night and Thursday morning across Kansas and Oklahoma.

Snowfall and rainfall amounts look healthy especially through southern Kansas. This storm will cause road conditions to deteriorate quickly due to snow going into Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Blowing snow will lead to reduced visibilities which could make driving on area roadways tricky.

While a wide range of 1″ to 2″ is possible south of I-70, we will see a max that could be more than 5″ of snow mainly across southwestern Kansas! Where the heaviest bands set up will tell the tale Wednesday night into Thursday morning of the heaviest snowfall accumulation.

This system will wrap up early Thursday afternoon. Sunshine will return the remainder of the work week and over the weekend. Due to snowpack, temps will be slow to warm in the hardest hit places. Next week looks quiet as temps start the process of warming back to the 50s and 60s.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman