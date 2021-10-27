Tornado touchdown confirmed in Turon

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed an EF0 tornado in the small community of Turon, Kansas last night.

According to the NWS, at around 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, storms that moved throughout Kansas produced an EF0 tornado in Reno County.

“We heard some rumbling,” Ginny Carter, a Turon resident, said. “We managed to make it into our living room, and we were pulling down our lanterns to have light, because our electricity went out.”

The tornado created mainly treetop damage, but also removed some roof panels during the initial touchdown on the south side of Turon when it moved north/northeast.

The Enhanced Fujita scale classifies an EF0 tornado as weak, with 65 to 85 mph winds. Last night’s tornado produced winds of 80 mph.