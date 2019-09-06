Dorian tornado captured on doorbell camera

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (KSNW) – A North Carolina family knows the moment a tornado ripped apart their home. They watched it happen through their doorbell camera.

You can see the wind and rain whipping past the camera as a tornado wrecks the home on Emerald Isle.

Jason Sawyer and his wife say the camera went offline, and when they went onto Ring to see what happened, they saw a tornado pummeling the house.

The couple said the tornado lifted the house off the ground before the camera went down.

