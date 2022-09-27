EUSTIS, Fla. (KSNW) – While there is concern over hurricane Ian causing massive waves on the coast of Florida, one former Kansan who retired in central Florida is already taking action for possible floods.

“We have heard it could be a big issue. That’s the way we understand it,” said former Sedgwick County Sheriff Robert Hinshaw. “We are not panic buying or anything like that. We are already prepared for things like power outages. Let’s hope it doesn’t happen.”

As sheriff of Sedgwick County for years, Hinshaw said he worked a lot of tornado disasters. And one common theme he found after the storm was flood waters.

“Prepping for a tornado. Same thing here,” said central Florida resident Hinshaw. “You want to make sure you have enough water. Usually, about one gallon of water per person per day. You want to have enough food that you can prepare a meal for four to five days. And, of course, batteries and flashlights.”

He also has solar cell phone chargers and batteries for a radio.

KSN Storm Track 3 meteorologist Lucy Doll explains Ian is packing enough of a punch to be a real concern when it comes ashore. But the rains that will follow could produce a dangerous rain event.

“Totals across the state of Florida some are expecting up to 28 inches,” said Doll. “Will definitely see torrential downpours, and that will be causing flash flooding issues across most of the state as this is going to be dumping a lot of rain very quickly.”

Doll says there could be continued flood issues for multiple areas as the storm slows down after coming ashore.

For Hinshaw, he takes it all in stride as he has prepped ahead of time.

“I have worked about five tornado disasters in the Sedgwick County area, so we know what sort of destruction can take place,” said Hinshaw. “We know what we need to do to keep ourselves safe, so it’s just being aware same as you would in a tornado.”