Kansans lend a helping hand to Hurricane Dorian victims

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – More help is on the way from Kansas for those in the path of hurricane Dorian.

Red Cross volunteer Jody Branson flew out of Dwight D. Eisenhower Airport headed for North Carolina but due to the nature of the storm that could change.

“I know Red Cross has undoubtedly had a horrible time placing people in advance like they want to with not knowing exactly where it’s going to land and what the category was and what the needs are,” said Branson.

This is not the first out of state trip Branson has made. Jody says she’s responded to fires, floods and other hurricanes in previous years.

LATEST STORIES: