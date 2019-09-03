Wichita and Kansas crews deploying to Florida to respond to Hurricane Dorian

Kansas teams responding to Florida to help in the wake of Hurricane Dorian. (Courtesy: Manhattan Fire Department)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Multiple Kansas agencies are offering a response in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

Wichita fire is sending a communications and command vehicle, two pickups and four staff members. They are also sending their search K9, Sailor, according to Deputy Fire Chief Stuart Bevis.

The Manhattan fire team is sending Rescue 2, an SUV and a UTV as part of the statewide task force with the Kansas State Fire Marshal office.

“History has shown us how important an immediate and effective emergency response is during catastrophic weather events when it comes to saving lives and property,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “We are sending an extremely trained and qualified group of Kansas first responders to assist the State of Florida as it faces this monstrous storm. It is my sincere hope that this team will provide the assistance needed in the safest way possible, and that they all return to Kansas as quickly and safely as possible.”

An urban search and rescue team will be made up of members from multiple agencies. Kansas Task Force 1 has a team of 42 that will assist with operations in Florida.

The deployment is expected to 14 days according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal in Kansas.

The team will be ready to search for and transport people or animals stranded by rising storm surge and floodwaters. The teams will also be able to provide basic life support and medical care.

Kansas Task Force 1 is deploying Monday night.

LATEST STORIES: