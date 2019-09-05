Kansas volunteers ride out Hurricane Dorian in Wilmington, North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (KSNW) – Jerry Conyers from Newton is riding the storm out in Wilmington, North Carolina and says the streets are mostly empty.

Jerry is volunteering with the Red Cross and has been sheltering inside his Red Cross shelter for most of Thursday.

“We’re in lockdown right now, and I don’t know. I don’t know how long,” said Conyers. “But I would imagine lockdown is going to last over a day.”

Jerry and others will be helping with medical services once the storm clears. He got out to shoot some video early on Thursday when it was safe to be outdoors.

“There’s a lot of people with the Red Cross here at the staff shelter because they can’t leave,” said Jerry.

He says that is because of tornado warnings and tornadoes that have been on the ground in and around Wilmington.

Once the tornado warnings are over, they will assess what comes next to help. As Jerry got out early in the day on Thursday, he noticed a lot of empty streets because some chose to evacuate.

“Nobody is moving. Stores aren’t open,” said Jerry. “They were open this morning. We tried to go to the ATMs to try and draw a little cash out, not knowing what’s happened, and all the ATM’s are empty already.”

Jerry says it’s wait and see for now as they remain sheltered just in case.

“But we will probably need more volunteers here,” said Jerry. “We request how many people that we need and that request is out there. Getting them here is going to be a problem now.”

Jerry says the Red Cross has done a good job of getting volunteers in place where they need to be. And, he says, those volunteers will soon be needed.

“When the hurricane subsides we will do outreach to go out to areas that have homeless and senior living centers,” said Conyers. “Some in senior centers were not able to get out. We will help people that have lost medications or medical devices. “

The Red Cross will assist in a variety of ways including feeding people and offering shelter. Jerry is a trained paramedic so his area of expertise is immediate medical evaluations.

“We will be here,” said Jerry. “We are just waiting.”

LATEST STORIES: