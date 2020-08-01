Tracking the Tropics: Isaias downgrades to tropical storm, rain bands moving onshore in South Florida

TAMPA (WFLA) — Florida’s southeastern coast is already feeling the impacts of Isaias Saturday evening as it has weakened to a tropical storm.

Although the storm has weakened, the National Hurricane Center expects it to restrengthen to a hurricane overnight while it continues to approach the southeastern coast of Florida.

The storm is currently moving northwest at 9 miles per hour with 70 mph maximum winds.

Weather models still bring the center of Isaias close to Florida’s east coast, and a brief landfall remains possible before it curves north-northeast. A dangerous storm surge is possible along the Florida east coast from Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach.

A Hurricane Warning has been issued for parts of the east coast of Florida – from Boca Raton to the Volusia/Flagler County line.

The forecast for Tampa Bay remains unchanged. Winds Saturday will be NE 10-15 mph and increase through the night. Gusts 20-30 mph tonight will be possible, with the highest gusts expected in inland Polk and Highlands County. Just a few passing showers are possible this afternoon (20% chance) with a few more expected Sunday (30% Chance).

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Boca Raton to the Volusia/Flagler County Line Florida

Bimini, the Berry Islands, and Granda Bahama Island

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach Florida

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

North of Ocean Reef to south of Boca Raton Florida

Lake Okeechobee

Volusia/Flagler County Line to Ponte Vedra Beach Florida

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

North of Ponte Vedra Beach Florida to South Santee River South Carolina

