Tracking the Tropics: Isaias downgrades to tropical storm, rain bands moving onshore in South Florida

TAMPA (WFLA) — Florida’s southeastern coast is already feeling the impacts of Isaias Saturday evening as it has weakened to a tropical storm.
Although the storm has weakened, the National Hurricane Center expects it to restrengthen to a hurricane overnight while it continues to approach the southeastern coast of Florida.
The storm is currently moving northwest at 9 miles per hour with 70 mph maximum winds.
Weather models still bring the center of Isaias close to Florida’s east coast, and a brief landfall remains possible before it curves north-northeast. A dangerous storm surge is possible along the Florida east coast from Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach.
A Hurricane Warning has been issued for parts of the east coast of Florida – from Boca Raton to the Volusia/Flagler County line.
The forecast for Tampa Bay remains unchanged. Winds Saturday will be NE 10-15 mph and increase through the night. Gusts 20-30 mph tonight will be possible, with the highest gusts expected in inland Polk and Highlands County. Just a few passing showers are possible this afternoon (20% chance) with a few more expected Sunday (30% Chance).
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:
- Boca Raton to the Volusia/Flagler County Line Florida
- Bimini, the Berry Islands, and Granda Bahama Island
A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:
- Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach Florida
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:
- North of Ocean Reef to south of Boca Raton Florida
- Lake Okeechobee
- Volusia/Flagler County Line to Ponte Vedra Beach Florida
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:
- North of Ponte Vedra Beach Florida to South Santee River South Carolina
