Now that a front has dipped down to our south, showers and storms have as well. There is still a slim chance for a shower or storm that could impact areas along and south and of the Kansas/Oklahoma line but as high pressure slides across the area it will keep most of us dry.

Expect a lot more sunshine today and high temperatures in the 70s. Today’s conditions will make for a pleasant day.

After sundown there is a small chance for a shower or storm to the southwest. Severe weather is not expected.

Temperatures will continue to warm closer to normal through the weekend. A couple of fronts roll through next week that will cool us down a bit but highs in the 70s will still be nice.

The start of Riverfest is still looking dry but at the same time, storms will be returning to the area to the west Friday evening.

A Marginal Risk of severe weather barely includes the area but a strong to severe storm capable of large hail and damaging winds will be possible. This activity tracks east and weakens through the night. A shower or storm will be possible in Wichita late Friday night and early Saturday.

Leftover rain between Central and Eastern Kansas will move out Saturday morning. New storms will develop late in the afternoon and in the evening. Isolated strong to severe storms capable of damaging winds and large hail will be possible.

There will continue to be waves of showers and storms over the coming days. We will need to monitor late afternoon, evening, and overnight hours with leftovers lingering into the mornings.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 75 Wind: N/E 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 54 Wind: E/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 79 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: SE/S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 80 Lo: 65 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 84 Lo: 65 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 80 Lo: 63 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 78 Lo: 58 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 78 Lo: 59 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 76 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy.