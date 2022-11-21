We have a pleasant start to the Thanksgiving week. Skies will be bright, high temperatures will be mild, and winds will be light. Conditions will be perfect for anyone who will be doing any holiday traveling early this week.

We can expect similar conditions through much of this week, especially when it comes to our temperatures. This is quite the switch from the cold road that we had to go down last week. There will be a slight dip in temperatures by Thanksgiving as another front moves through but we will only lose a few degrees.

In the meantime, high pressure holds strong. We are not the only ones starting the holiday week quiet, much of the country is dry. Even though we still need moisture, at least travel troubles will be at a minimum for anyone hitting the roads or skies.

Conditions may not stay completely dry for travelers in the Sunflower State. When the mid-week front comes through it may try to spark some rain showers, especially by Wednesday night. Winds will also begin to pick back up too.

A rain/snow shower to the west cannot be ruled out into Thanksgiving. Any moisture that develops will move right back out by Friday as sunshine returns.

Winds will still be breezy at times and they will also switch back out of the south and southwest, which will keep temperatures mild. Conditions should stay quiet for everyone who will be returning to work and school early next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 56 Wind: SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 30 Wind: SW/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 57 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 33 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 57 Lo: 36 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 52 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 55 Lo: 34 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 60 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 59 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 57 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.