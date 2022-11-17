Our next cold front is on the move and has started to spark some snowflakes to the north. The front will track north to south through the day. Snow is pretty light right now and should stay that way.

As temperatures get above freezing, watch out for a light rain/snow mix in spots. Any wintry weather in the area into the afternoon should continue to stay mainly around and north of I-70.

Not only will it look like winter for some but it will continue to feel like it for many us. Highs will range from the 30s to the 40s. It will be coldest to the north where that part of the area will experience the frontal passage first.

The chance of a rain/snow shower will dip a bit farther south of I-70 during the afternoon and into the evening. Even though not everyone will see wintry weather, please still be mindful of conditions. Impacts on roads should be minimal. Any accumulation will be less less than 1″ for most of us, but could reach 1″ to the north where snow has started earlier in the day.

Areas to watch out for light overnight snowflakes will be in South Central and Western Kansas. The Friday morning commute is looking like it should be in decent shape but just continue to be mindful of the cold temperatures and recent moisture.

It will be a frigid start to Friday. Single digits and teens will be a common sight tomorrow morning and the first step out the door will sting a bit more.

Layers will be needed to make it through the coldest day of the week but then we will be rewarded with a nice warming trend. It will not take too much longer before we return to the 50s and the first half of the holiday week is looking milder.

There is a potential system that the Storm Track 3 Weather Team has eyes on. Even though the holiday week will start dry, there could be some rain and snow in the region by Thanksgiving. There is still some time to iron out the extended forecast but this will be the next potential event that needs to be monitored.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow. Hi: 44 Wind: SW/N 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of snow. Lo: 19 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 30 Wind: N/NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 18 Wind: W 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 42 Lo: 23 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 50 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 53 Lo: 37 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 57 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 58 Lo: 38 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 54 Lo: 36 Mostly cloudy, windy.