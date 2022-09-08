We have some big changes on the way. Our next cold front is in sight and on the move. It will not arrive until this weekend but once it does you can expect a pleasant fall feel and some scattered showers.

In the meantime, we will hit the repeat button today when it comes to the heat. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies as high pressure continues to dominate.

As the front approaches, we will notice an uptick in wind speeds. Especially to the north and west where gusts could reach 30 to 35 mph. Due to windy and dry conditions to the northwest, Fire Weather Warnings will be in effect. We will need to be mindful of the fire danger in this part of the area in order to make it through the day without any incidents.

The threat of grass fires to the northwest will not be as high by tomorrow as the front starts to move in. Winds will be gusty but there will also be a chance of rain to help with that threat.

Spotty showers and storms will gradually spread into more of Southwest and North Central Kansas Friday night into Saturday. As the front keeps sinking south there will also be a nice drop in our temperatures. Wichita will still be warm with a high of 90 on Saturday but many others will be cooler than that. Sunday will be very pleasant before temperatures begin to rebound.

So far, severe weather is not expected. This next event will not be a widespread soaking and most rainfall amounts will not even put a dent in drought conditions. Activity will be spotty and on/off in nature. Even though we could use more than what is expected, at least the weekend will not be a washout. Especially with the kick off of the Kansas State Fair.

A chance of rain and rumbles will linger through all of Saturday with a few showers into early Sunday too but conditions will turn drier from there. It will take at least a few days for another system to roll through.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 94 Wind: SE 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 64 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 95 Wind: S/SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 64 Wind: SE/N 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 80 Lo: 56 Mostly sunny. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 86 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 90 Lo: 61 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 91 Lo: 64 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, windy.