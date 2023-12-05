The cold front that came through to start the work week has already moved out. There was not much rainfall associated with it and any clouds have already cleared back out so we have more sunshine on the way as high pressure tracks across the region.

High temperatures will only be a few degrees cooler than yesterday. 50s for this time of year will still be pleasant.

We settle in for another chilly night after sundown. This trend of cold nights and pleasant afternoons will continue for a few more days.

Area winds will switch back out of the south over the next 24 hours. You will notice a warmer change between Wednesday and Thursday and high temperatures will get close to records in spots.

Our next storm system will disrupt things towards the end of the week. Temperatures will begin to cool back down Friday and moisture will make a return. Rain will be possible to the southeast while some wintry weather develops to the north and west.

As moisture tracks east and temperatures drop Friday night into Saturday, a rain/snow mix will be possible in Central Kansas too. This system will move out through the day Saturday and we will wrap up the weekend with sunshine on Sunday.

Despite the weekend being cooler, highs in the middle to upper 40s is still near the norm for this time of year.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 53 Wind: NW/NE 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 31 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 58 Wind: SE/S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 43 Wind: SW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 65 Lo: 44 Mostly sunny, windy.

Fri: Hi: 60 Lo: 36 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 49 Lo: 24 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Sun: Hi: 47 Lo: 26 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 50 Lo: 27 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 47 Lo: 26 Mostly sunny.