Some of us will take a milder turn today, especially south of I-70. A southerly breeze will send many highs close to and above the 50 degree mark. There will still be a chill in the air to the northwest as snow on the ground continues to melt.

You will notice a few more clouds today as our next system approaches. There is some moisture nearby and may impact the area as early as tonight.

The system that swings through will usher in a quick cooldown Saturday. However, high temperatures will still be around average and it will not take long for highs to return to the 50s.

Much of the day ahead should stay dry. There will be an increasing chance for a little snow and a light wintry mix to the north during the night. Some drizzle between Central and Eastern Kansas could also develop.

If you have any errands to run Saturday, you should try to get them done as early as possible or wait until late in the day. The potential for slick spots will target North Central and Northeast Kansas through the morning and into the afternoon. This includes the interstate and a wintry mix will try to dip as far south as the Wichita Metro.

Moisture will shift to the east by the evening but some of us may need to continue to use caution on the roads.

Our next chance for much needed moisture will hold off until late next week. In the meantime, enjoy some mild days ahead.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 54 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of drizzle. Lo: 30 Wind: E/NW 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 42 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 24 Wind: N/NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 50 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 55 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 53 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 54 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 47 Lo: 25 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 49 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy.