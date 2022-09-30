A welcomed sight for a select few this morning, rain! It is spotty, and super light, but a few of us will enjoy a random shower or two across central Kansas through the early morning.

Aside from this, expect a mix of sun and clouds for Friday. Temperatures look beautiful again, but a touch on the warm side. Western Kansas will see a little spike to the mid and upper 80s. This is all thanks to the stronger wind out of the south today.

With the stronger wind gusts in place, we have heightened fire danger in place for southwest Kansas. Dry ground, dry air and gusty winds will allow for fires to get out of hand quickly. No burning through this evening as Fire Weather Warnings are in place through 8 PM.

Watch for another shower or two near the Kansas and Colorado state line tonight. We really need the moisture, but most of this will be super spotty and light. No major rainfall relief in sight.

Another wave late Saturday is possible also near the Kansas and Colorado state line, but this also looks to mostly impact those outside of the KSN viewing area.

The weekend will be warm, but not horribly hot. Expect lower to mid 80s through the state. A good deal of sunshine is expected for both days.

We watch this warmer pattern break down a bit into the early part of next week. A few spotty showers and storms are possible in northwest Kansas, with some extra clouds for the rest of us.

Hurricane Ian will make landfall again as a category 1 hurricane later Friday afternoon. Impacts will not be as significant as they were in Florida, but some localized flooding and coastal storm surge are possible.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a sprinkle or shower. Hi: 82 Wind: SE 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 54 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 84 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 51 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 83 Lo: 51 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 83 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 82 Lo: 53 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 77 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 76 Lo: 51 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 74 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny.