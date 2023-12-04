The first week of December will be a pleasant one. 50s, 60s, and sunshine will be a nice switch from chilly and cloudy conditions.

There is a cold front nearby that will track north to south later this afternoon and evening. Any impacts from it will be minimal.

The front will attempt to bring a few more clouds to the area and those clouds could squeeze out a few sprinkles but most of us will stay dry.

We lose a few degrees tomorrow but most of our high temperatures will still be near and above average. We gain more warmth Wednesday and Thursday before another cold front cruises through the region.

You will notice the temperature change by the weekend. Even though it will be cooler, many high temperatures will still be near average. There will also be a chance for some moisture but chances are looking low at the moment.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 54 Wind: NW/SW 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 32 Wind: W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 51 Wind: NW/N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 31 Wind: E/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 57 Lo: 44 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 64 Lo: 45 Mostly sunny, windy.

Fri: Hi: 60 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 49 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 47 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 50 Lo: 27 Mostly sunny.