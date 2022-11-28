As we return to work and school after the holiday break, conditions will be quiet today thanks to high pressure. However, our next cold front is in sight and it will bring some changes as early as tomorrow. In the meantime, high pressure will start to break down as a few more clouds build in later today.

We start the day below freezing but we will warm nicely during the afternoon. Highs will reach the 50s with a few 60s mixed in. The afternoon will turn breezy too.

The cold front will begin to move in late tonight and will be situated across the Sunflower State into Tuesday. The Wichita Metro will still be able to reach the 50s but areas farther north and west will be colder tomorrow. Wichita will feel this colder change by mid-week.

As the front swings through there will be some moisture associated with it too. A chance of snow showers will start to the northwest early in the day tomorrow.

As wintry weather tracks through the area Tuesday it will mainly stay around and north of I-70.

We will gradually turn drier through Tuesday night. A rain/snow shower will try to sweep across areas farther south of I-70 just before it moves out.

Any accumulation will mainly be to the northwest but it will not amount to much, possibly getting up to an inch or two. Snowfall amounts elsewhere will likely be less than an inch.

The rest of the week looks dry and it will not take long for temperatures to rebound. Another front swings through into the weekend but it will come through dry.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 56 Wind: S 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 44 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 56 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 22 Wind: NW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 38 Lo: 22 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 46 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 59 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 52 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 57 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 60 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, breezy.