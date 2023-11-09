Everyone can expect a smoother commute due to our early morning hours being free of fog. Visibility will continue to be just fine through daybreak due to drier air, or lower dew points, moving in which has helped keep any fog from forming at the surface.

A northerly switch of our winds is what has transported the drier air into the area. It is also cooler too and you will feel the difference this morning and during the afternoon.

The cold front has cleared the Sunflower State and it will not be as breezy. However, we will still be left with some cloud cover and there will be a small chance of rain.

At best, there will only be a a sprinkle or a light shower to the southwest and around the Kansas/Oklahoma line but most of us will stay dry.

Clouds clearing back out and winds remaining light tonight will help temperatures turn colder. More of us will see a return of freezing low temperatures by early Thursday morning.

Temperatures start to turn milder into and over the weekend. Once we return to the 60s, and potentially some 70s to the west, that is where we will stay until a more significant change occurs.

There is still a weak system that will swing through over the weekend and could lead to a sprinkle or shower mainly to the north Saturday but much of the forecast is still dry.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy. Hi: 57 Wind: N 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 31 Wind: N/W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 60 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 33 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 61 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 64 Lo: 37 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 66 Lo: 41 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 63 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 65 Lo: 44 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 66 Lo: 46 Mostly sunny, windy.