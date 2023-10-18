Our next cold front has started to slide into the Sunflower State. Overall, there will be little impact on our forecast and weather with this disturbance.

However, you will still notice a stronger breeze today. Winds will switch from the south to the northwest.

It is not as chilly this morning since our winds were out of the south most of the night. Once the northerly switch happens though many of our high temperatures will still be mild in the 70s.

Skies will not be as blue as some cloud cover moves into the area. Those clouds could squeeze out a sprinkle or shower, especially between Central and Eastern Kansas, but most of us will stay dry.

The breeze will start to back off later this evening and any chance for rain will wrap up as moisture stays to our east. A normal fall chill sets in during the night and into Thursday morning.

For those that experience a slightly cooler day today, temperatures will quickly bounce back by Thursday. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s and possibly low 80s in spots to the southwest.

More warmer than average days will follow. Rain chances return by the end of the weekend and next week will hold more opportunities for moisture.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of sprinkles and showers. Hi: 75 Wind: S/NW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 46 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 77 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 48 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 79 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 81 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 78 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 82 Lo: 56 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 78 Lo: 53 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 75 Lo: 51 Mostly cloudy.