It is not as cold this morning as our warming trend continues today. We are in the latter half of October though so it is still chilly enough for a jacket but at least it does not feel like winter to start the day.

Expect a significant temperature swing compared to how we started the week. Many of us will be a degree or two shy of 80 this afternoon. Winds will be light and skies will be sunny.

Southerly flow will pick up Friday and you will notice a stronger breeze. The winds will help draw in much of the warmth we will experience into and over the weekend. Another wind shift will bring a fall feel back to the area next week.

Stronger winds will also heighten the threat of grassfires since it has been so dry. Fire weather alerts could make a return as early as tomorrow but especially by Sunday when they will be the strongest. Gusts could top 55 mph on Sunday. Please be mindful of fire danger this weekend if you will be outdoors.

A chance of rain should hold off until Sunday night as our next system blows in. A rumble of thunder or two will be possible between Central and Eastern Kansas into Monday.

Moisture early next week may not line up where we need it but there is still time for this to change and potential that will be monitored over the coming days.

Winds will remain gusty at times through the middle of next week and conditions will gradually dry back out until our next chance of rain.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 78 Wind: SW/NW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 46 Wind: NW/SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 86 Wind: SW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 54 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 84 Lo: 58 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sun: Hi: 86 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 72 Lo: 40 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 68 Lo: 39 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 65 Lo: 41 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 69 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy.