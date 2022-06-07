The severe threat has diminished this morning. Showers that survived the night will stick around this morning and favor areas south of I-70. It may take through midday to completely dry out.

Clouds will break again and it will turn warm and humid with normal highs in the 80s.

It will not take long for the next round of storms to get started late in the afternoon and into the evening. Storms will develop to the north and west and will need to be monitored as soon as they begin to develop.

The greatest risk of strong to severe storms will be to the north around the Kansas/Nebraska line. Damaging winds, large hail, and a tornado or two will be possible.

Storms will need to be monitored into and through the overnight. Rain will be heavy at times.

With the exception of a lingering shower or storm Wednesday morning, the rest of the day should stay mainly dry. However, the break from evening storms will be brief. There is a slim chance for storms to erupt early Thursday morning and into the afternoon. Storm strength will need to be monitored.

By evening, new storms will begin to develop to the west. This will be the beginning stage of another stormy night. A few strong to severe storms will be possible. The main storm threats are damaging winds and large hail.

There will be some leftovers into Friday morning between Central and Eastern Kansas. After that, we will get a longer break these stormy rounds. As we dry out, temperatures will heat up into the 90s early next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 83 Wind: NE/SE 8-18

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: SE/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 82 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 62 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 83 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 81 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 83 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 87 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 89 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy.