The latest wintry and wet system that came through has since wrapped up but there is still potential for a flurry or light snow shower to start the day. Very little accumulation is expected and is not a concern.

Otherwise, expect another chilly day with fair skies and a light breeze.

Another piece of energy will swing through and skim the area with a flurry or snow shower tonight. The best chance of seeing a few flakes will be to the north. Once again, very little to no accumulation is expected.

We get a nice boost in our high temperatures tomorrow but this quickly gets erased over the weekend as an arctic cold front moves through. It will begin to descend out of Canada tonight and we will all feel the effects of it by Sunday morning.

As the arctic front tracks north to south, it may spark some snow mainly to the north and west. Timing looks to be late Saturday into Sunday.

Another system late Monday into Tuesday will skim us and bring another chance for wintry weather to the area. The track is not set in stone just yet but so far it favors Central and Eastern Kansas.

Once the bitter cold moves in it will stick around through the start of February and much of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. Hi: 39 Wind: NW/W 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 27 Wind: W 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 52 Wind: W/SW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 32 Wind: S/SW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 48 Lo: 14 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 26 Lo: 10 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

Mon: Hi: 26 Lo: 11 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 30 Lo: 12 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of snow.

Wed: Hi: 32 Lo: 15 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 35 Lo: 17 Partly cloudy, breezy.