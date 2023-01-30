The bitter cold that moved in over the weekend has called Kansas home and will stick around into the start of the week. Wind chills are brutal and we will need to layer up not only to make it through the morning but the whole day ahead.

Wind Chill Advisories will be in effect through this morning and have been extended through Tuesday morning to the northwest.

We are deep down in the freezer right now and we will stay below freezing all the way through the warmest part of the day. Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy.

The front has dipped to our south which is where there will be some active weather over the next couple of days.

Wintry weather in the form of freezing drizzle will try to sneak into Southeast Kansas later today but it should miss our area. There will also be a small chance for a light snow shower or flurry to the northwest.

There will be a similar setup Tuesday with ice and a little snow to our south. Some of this activity will attempt to move into the southeast corner of the area but most of us will continue to stay dry.

Temperatures will gradually improve as we go through the week ahead. There will be a big difference between how we start the week and this upcoming weekend.

The rest of the week will also stay dry with quiet conditions expected and a breeze at times.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 23 Wind N/NE 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 13 Wind NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of snow. Hi: 30 Wind: N/SW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lo: 18 Wind: SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 41 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 45 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 48 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 51 Lo: 28 Mostly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 52 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 54 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy.