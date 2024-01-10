Expect quieter conditions for mid-week now that the latest snowy system has moved out. However, there is still active weather nearby to our north and west that will continue to slide in our direction.

Even though skies will be drier with more sun today, there is a small chance for a rain/snow shower around the Kansas/Nebraska line. Most of us will stay dry today though.

Watch out for refreezing this morning, especially around side streets that may not have seen much sun yesterday. High temperatures will rise above freezing today and with more sun, this will help melt more snow and ice.

The break from our train of storm systems will be brief. The next one will start to move in by Thursday.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for a few of our northernmost counties to account for the potential of accumulating snow.

Thursday may start off dry but clouds will be on the increase and moisture will start to develop by the afternoon. It will be in the form of snow to the north with a little rain mixing in closer to northeast Kansas.

Wintry weather will also swing through southern portions of the area by Thursday night into Friday. The Friday morning commute will need to be monitored closely.

Any snow should wrap up early in the day Friday. The best chance for accumulations will be around and north of I-70.

Arctic air will start to spill into the region at the end of the week and will drop high temperatures into the teens. There will still be windy conditions as these systems swing through which has prompted Wind Chill Alerts.

The lowest wind chills will be between -15 and -20 to the northwest late Thursday into Friday. After that they could be below -20.

If you do not need to be out this weekend and into next week, it would be best to just stay in to avoid more chances for snow and the dangerous cold.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 42 Wind: SW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear to mostly cloudy. Lo: 21 Wind: SW/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 39 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 11 Wind: SE/NW 15-30

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 18 Lo: 4 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of snow.

Sat: Hi: 16 Lo: 3 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 10 Lo: 1 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of snow.

Mon: Hi: 12 Lo: 0 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 20 Lo: 4 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 22 Lo: 4 Partly cloudy.