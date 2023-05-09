A front that is draped across the region will likely keep conditions unsettled today. Storms have developed between Central and Eastern Kansas. There are also some showers to the northwest. It is very important that we stay weather aware today.

The Storm Prediction Center has widened the area of a Slight Risk of severe weather so it now includes more of our counties. All forms of severe weather are possible today, especially later this afternoon and evening.

Early storms to the east and southeast have been capable of small hail. We may need to keep an eye on points north where a storm complex will attempt to develop and dip south into midday.

The rest of us will need to continue to stay weather aware because isolated strong to severe storms will still be possible even where most of the day has been dry.

The boundary will not only help spark these storm chances but it will also impact our temperatures. It will still be very warm to the south while areas to the north will not be as toasty.

The severe risk should gradually wind down during the overnight but some rain and rumbles will still be around. Not much stormy activity is expected into Wednesday morning but we will be getting another weather aware day started.

The greatest risk of severe weather Wednesday will be to the west and all hazards will be possible again. Timing looks to be during the afternoon and evening.

While the strongest storms will be to the west there will still be some rain and rumbles farther east.

We will see activity wind down again late Wednesday night into Thursday before storm chances ramp up again late Thursday.

Storm chances will be lower into and over the weekend. We will also see temperatures start to drop off too.

We have some busy days ahead before a brief break from the stormy conditions.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 86 Wind: E/SE 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 84 Wind: E/SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: SE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 81 Lo: 63 Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 86 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 82 Lo: 61 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 76 Lo: 58 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 74 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 78 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy.