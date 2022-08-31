There will be more sunshine today for everyone but it will also be a weather aware day for some. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk of severe weather that includes Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska. Damaging winds will be the main threat should there be an isolated severe storm.

Storms should hold off until the evening but will be nearby late in the afternoon. As showers and storms track through the northwest corner of the area one or two could sneak into Southwest and North Central Kansas. Storms will gradually turn weaker and fall apart through the overnight.

Before thunderstorm chances go up, our temperatures will do the same thing. After a comfy start to the day we will return to the low to middle 90s.

With the exception of losing a few degrees later this week, the first days of September are looking warm in the upper 80s to 90s. Even though Labor Day Weekend is looking dry there will also be a couple more storm chances before we get there.

There will be a slim storm chance Thursday. Some leftovers could be around early in the day and then later in the afternoon and evening we will have to watch out for some spotty redevelopment. Severe weather is not expected.

A Friday chance of storms should hold off until the late afternoon and evening. Rain and rumbles will track through the area before we dry out by early Saturday.

The way our temperatures are looking, some people may want to keep their pools open a little longer. Any rain that we receive the next few days we need to be grateful for since we need moisture and will have more dry days than damp ones.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 95 Wind: SE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 65 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 92 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 67 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 89 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 91 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 93 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 91 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.