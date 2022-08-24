90s will continue to be the norm for many of us as we head into the middle of the work week. Even though some high temperatures will top out in the middle 90s, the humidity will continue to remain in check to help make this summertime warmth bearable.

High pressure stays locked in which will keep us dry, sunny, and warm the next couple of days. However, our next agent of change is in sight. A front to our north will slowly slide in our direction.

High pressure will gradually break down as the front approaches. You will notice a stronger breeze and a few more clouds by Friday.

Most of Friday will stay dry until the late afternoon and evening. A shower or storm will be possible mainly across Western and Northern Kansas. This chance will continue through the night.

The front being nearby will spark more rain chances over the weekend. Outdoor activities Saturday will need to be monitored for some spotty rain that could be around. There will be a better chance during the evening and overnight. We will see a similar scenario Sunday with timing of the better chance of rain being during the latter part of the day and after dark.

Since a chance of rain will linger through Sunday night we may have to watch out for raindrops into the start of the new work week. The front will not push all the way through the Sunflower State but another one is expected to by the middle of next week and cool temperatures off a bit more.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 93 Wind: SE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 66 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 95 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 68 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 94 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 91 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 89 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 91 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 89 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy.