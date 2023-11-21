The moisture that made for a damp start to Thanksgiving Week has shifted to our east. As high pressure builds in behind this system it will also clear out the clouds.

Even though Tuesday will be drier there will be gusty northwest winds in the wake of a cold front. Gusts could reach 40 to 45 mph later this morning and into the afternoon.

Despite having more sun and no rain, strong northerly flow will still keep a fall chill in the air. 40s and low 50s are slightly below the norm for this time of year.

Wednesday will be warmer in the 50s and 60s and anyone traveling locally through Thanksgiving will not have many travel troubles. The breeze will be lighter and skies will be dry. Temperatures will not be too bad for the holiday either. However, right after Thanksgiving a stronger cold front will bring a sharp turn to wintry territory.

Snow will be nearby in Colorado, Wyoming, and Nebraska Thursday night. Friday will be colder and snow will start to move into Western Kansas.

Wintry weather crawls east through Saturday and could mix with some rain closer to Wichita. Please be prepared to encounter hazardous travel and brace yourselves for this bitter blast.

We dry back out by Sunday and temperatures will not be as cold early next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 48 Wind: NW 15-30

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 27 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 53 Wind: NW/SW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 31 Wind: SW/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 56 Lo: 29 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 41 Lo: 24 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

Sat: Hi: 39 Lo: 23 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of snow.

Sun: Hi: 44 Lo: 26 Mostly to partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 46 Lo: 28 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 48 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy.