One system moves away and another is gaining steam to the west. High pressure in the region will gradually break down and begin to shift east. This will allow more clouds to build into the area which will be the first sign of our next system getting ready to move in.

There will not be much change in the temperature department. After a chilly start this morning, highs will hover around the norm.

Despite the fall feel not going anywhere, there will be a couple of other signs that will signal some incoming changes. There will be a stronger breeze, especially to the west, and a small chance of a few raindrops to the northwest.

This slim chance of rain will linger through the day and tonight. A breeze will continue through the night too and winds will be out of the south which will help keep most of us above freezing.

Early Thursday morning may start off dry for most of us but you will still want to grab an umbrella or rain jacket before you head out the door. Spotty showers will gradually blossom as the day progresses. An isolated rumble of thunder cannot be completely ruled out but severe weather is not expected.

Spotty showers will linger through Thursday night. There could be some lingering rain to the south early Friday but much of the area will begin to dry out from there.

Temperatures will take a slight dip into the middle 50s to low 60s. It will not take too long to rebound back to and even above normal.

Weather impacts on Halloween activities still look to be at a minimum between Saturday and Monday as skies stay dry and winds will be light.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 67 Wind: N/SE 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 44 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain. Hi: 65 Wind: SE 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy. 30% chance of rain. Lo: 46 Wind: SE/NE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 61 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 64 Lo: 41 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 66 Lo: 41 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 69 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 71 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 71 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy, windy.