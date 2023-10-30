Weekend wet and wintry weather has moved out. Clouds have too thanks to high pressure building into the region.

However, the cold will stick around into the start of the new week. Be sure to bundle up before you head out the door this morning.

A Freeze Warning for southern portions of the area remains in effect until 10am.

High temperatures will stay below average and we will keep a chill in the air during the warmest part of the day. At least sunshine will return and winds will be much lighter too.

A cold front moves through tonight into early Tuesday but will not have much of an impact on the area other than a strong breeze tomorrow.

The front will also keep us chilly to wrap up the month. Trick or treaters will need to dress warm but at least it will be dry.

It will be smooth sailing through the rest of the road to the weekend. A southerly switch of our winds Wednesday will start to bring warmer air back to the Sunflower State.

This warmth will last all the way through this upcoming weekend.

The week ahead is also looking sunny and dry.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 45 Wind: NW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 25 Wind: SW/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 42 Wind: N 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 22 Wind: SE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 53 Lo: 33 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 60 Lo: 41 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 67 Lo: 46 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 66 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 65 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 68 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy.