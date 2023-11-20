As our next storm system sweeps through the region we can expect a damp start to Thanksgiving week.

Even though Western Kansas is pretty dry this morning, on/off showers will stretch farther west later today. Thunderstorms are not expected but a random rumble cannot be ruled out.

Rain, clouds, and a northerly breeze will keep temperatures cool. Many of us are in the 40s this morning and that is where many of us will stay.

Clouds and rain will begin to clear out tonight. A cold front will help kick the moisture out of the area.

Sun returns Tuesday but gusty northwest winds behind the cold front will keep a fall chill in the air.

Temperatures rebound into the 50s and 60s mid-week. Thanksgiving this year will just be cool with fair skies but more changes move in after the holiday.

Temperatures will drop and wintry weather will be possible to the north and west by Friday.

Some wet and wintry weather could reach Wichita into the weekend and temperatures will stay chilly.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of rain. Hi: 48 Wind: NE/N 10-20

Tonight: Cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain. Lo: 40 Wind: N/NW 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 48 Wind: NW 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 29 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 52 Lo: 30 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 52 Lo: 31 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 44 Lo: 24 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Sat: Hi: 39 Lo: 23 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of snow.

Sun: Hi: 42 Lo: 24 Mostly to partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 44 Lo: 24 Mostly sunny.