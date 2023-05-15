A disturbance nearby is bringing showers and storms into the area. They will last through the day and rain could be heavy at times. Severe weather is not expected. The best chance for rain today will be between Central and Eastern Kansas but areas farther west may not be completely dry.

Clouds, damp conditions, and a northerly breeze will keep many afternoon high temperatures below average in the 60s to the low 70s.

The disturbance will slowly pull away to the east over the next 24 hours and it will take much of the rain with it. Chances will begin to drop by the evening.

Skies will be drier Tuesday with more sun as high pressure builds in from the west. A few showers and storms will be nearby to the west late in the day and they will attempt to cross into our area.

There will be a better chance of this happening by late Wednesday. A strong to severe storm capable of damaging gusts and hail cannot be ruled out as spotty activity moves into the area.

The switch from damp to dry to damp will mean up and down temperatures this week. Central Kansas returns to the low 80s by mid-week and a Thursday disturbance will help usher in another comfy cooldown late in the week.

The disturbance will also bring a widespread chance for showers and storms. This chance will then favor areas south of I-70 for Friday as a cold front tracks north to south.

We dry out just in time for the weekend and so far it looks like it should be a nice one.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 67 Wind: N 8-18

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 53 Wind: N 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 72 Wind: NW/N 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 53 Wind: NE/NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 80 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 82 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 75 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 76 Lo: 51 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 79 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 79 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy.