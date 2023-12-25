Our latest storm system is making a swing through the Plains. While it is producing all forms of precipitation, the majority of it for our area early Christmas morning has been in the form of snow.

This event will last for a couple of days. The best chance for accumulating snow will be across the northern half of the area with the highest snowfall totals possibly exceeding 4″.

Please be sure to drive safely if you must be on the roads. Blizzard conditions will be possible at times.

Even where there are lighter snowfall totals, this could still be enough to make roads slick.

Snow showers will continue to spin through the area Christmas Day.

In addition to the snow our Christmas Day will also be colder and cloudy.

A strong northwest wind will keep pumping in colder air and wind chills are sure to have some bite so dress warm and bundle up.

The warmest part of the day will be anything but that. Afternoon highs in the 30s will be the best we will be able to do.

Tuesday will be similar to Christmas with snow showers still favoring northern Kansas but southern parts of the area could see some too. It will continue to be cold too with highs in the 30s.

By Wednesday most of the moisture will start to shift to our east but some snow showers could still wrap back around into Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska.

The rest of the week will be drier and temperatures will not be as cold. It is looking like 2024 will come into the Sunflower State like a lamb.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Cloudy, windy. 20% chance of snow. Hi: 37 Wind: NW 15-25

Tonight: Cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of snow. Lo: 27 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow. Hi: 38 Wind: SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of snow. Lo: 28 Wind: W/NW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 39 Lo: 27 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 43 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 41 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 40 Lo: 24 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 42 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 47 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy.