Some evening and overnight wintry weather slid through the area but should not lead to any travel troubles with morning commuters. Light snow showers have moved out of the area and we have more sunshine on the way.

It will be cold sunshine with afternoon highs resembling early morning lows. A northwest breeze will continue to pump unseasonable cold into the area and Wednesday will also be a bit colder than yesterday.

Our next chance of wintry weather begins late tonight and early Thursday morning. As temperatures once again settle well below the freezing mark, snow showers will be getting started to the northwest.

Another potent cold front moving in will originate from the north which is why this next round will begin by impacting areas along and north of I-70. As the front slides south, a few of our Central Kansas counties will be impacted into the afternoon. By this time, temperatures should be above freezing so some rain will mix with the snow.

Areas farther south will be included in this chance by Thursday evening and during the overnight.

Most of this wintry weather will wrap up by early Friday morning. We may need to keep an eye on the commute but any snow accumulations should be less than an inch. Possibly up to an inch to the northwest where snow will start. Even though conditions will be drier by Friday, there will be a reinforcing blast of arctic air behind the front.

Friday will be the coldest day of the week but a nice warming trend will begin after that. Saturday will still be a chilly day but some highs will return to the 50s by Sunday.

The warmup continues into early next week and with the Sunflower State staying dry, any early local traveling for Thanksgiving should not include active weather. There may be some moisture nearby after Tuesday with temperatures staying close to average.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 36 Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 21 Wind: W/SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of light snow. Hi: 42 Wind: SW/N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of light snow. Lo: 19 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 30 Lo: 18 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 42 Lo: 23 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 48 Lo: 30 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 53 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 54 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 54 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, breezy.