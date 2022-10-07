Hello cooler air! You will notice some huge changes for Friday. We made it into the 80s in Wichita, which was well above average. Most of us fall between 20 to 25 degrees into the 50s and 60s for the afternoon.

This is well below our average for this time of year.

An area of showers will drift in from Nebraska during the morning. Those in far north central Kansas will see some spotty showers first.

As the rain drifts to the south, it will hold together into the afternoon. You have a better chance for rain today along and north of I-70.

We do need to watch for a few light surviving showers this evening in central Kansas. If you have outdoor evening plans, this will not be a washout. However, keep an eye on the radar as a few of our central Kansas games could have some light rain in the region.

Most of our rain falls apart overnight. We will trend toward a chilly night! This is some of the coolest air we have seen so far this season.

A few in far north/northeastern Kansas have Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings in place. Most of us stay warmer than the freezing mark, however, some of your sensitive plants you may want to cover.

Clouds stick around for part of Saturday, keeping us on the cooler end again. Expect 60s Saturday with some warmer air back by Sunday into the 70s. It is a mostly dry weekend.

We have a little fall temperature roller coaster on the way for the next seven days. It never gets hot, but some warmer days near 80 are on the way.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 64 Wind: NE 10-20

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 42 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 65 Wind: NE/SW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 49 Wind: SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 77 Lo: 51 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 79 Lo: 54 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 80 Lo: 54 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 78 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 76 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 77 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy.