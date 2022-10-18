Freeze Warnings will remain in effect through 10am. Even after the warnings are allowed to expire there will still be a slight chill in the air. So far, a Freeze Warning has been issued for tonight into Wednesday morning for Harper and Kay counties in Oklahoma. More counties may follow.

Grab a heavier coat this morning with some temperatures dipping as low as the 20s to low 30s. Winds will stay out of the north and east and continue to pump cooler air into the area. High temperatures will be below average in the 50s. The Kansas/Colorado line will be farther away from where the cold blast originated from so this is where some highs could sneak into the 60s.

You will not only want to keep the heavier coat nearby but a wool hat and gloves would not be a bad idea too. We will likely experience more freezing temperatures that will be widespread tonight into Wednesday morning.

Once we get through tomorrow morning, temperatures will begin to rebound. The cold air mass will retreat to the east and northeast only to be replaced by a warming trend.

A switch of our winds out of the southwest will help with this warming. The warmth will peak into and over the weekend. A cold front late in the weekend will reset our temperatures by the start of next week.

There are also signs that our next disturbance will spark a chance for rain. While this chance does not look promising just yet it is still something to monitor over the coming days.

Be sure to keep an eye on the forecast with Halloween activities on the rise next week. Winds will also be stronger this weekend and into next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 52 Wind: N 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 26 Wind: N/W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 64 Wind: SW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 41 Wind: SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 74 Lo: 46 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 84 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 83 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 82 Lo: 48 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 74 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 76 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, windy.