Welcome to fall! Well, officially fall does not start until 8:04pm but the way it will feel and look today we can just say it is already here. Grab a jacket before heading out this morning and expect a big temperature swing today.

You will also want that jacket to have a hood to keep you dry. The cold front has dropped to our south but there is still some moisture behind it. Keep in mind that early showers tracking through the area have made roads wet. Most of the rain has been light but the commute still could be a bit slower this morning.

Showers south of I-70 let up a bit during the afternoon and even though it may not be completely dry there will be a brief break from the rain.

Rain, clouds, and northeasterly winds will keep most highs cool in the 50s and 60s. There will be a few more breaks and peeks of sun to the southwest, this will help high temperatures turn warmer than everyone else but it will still be pleasant.

Another batch of moisture tracks west to east tonight. Showers could be heavy at times and you may even hear a crack of thunder but severe weather is not expected.

Once the day is over, go ahead and keep the rain jacket nearby. Friday begins with a continued chance of rain and more cool temperatures.

By dawn, showers early Friday will mainly reside between Central and Eastern Kansas with Western Kansas drying out. Rain will track west to east and most of us will be drier with clouds breaking by the afternoon.

Winds will also switch back out of the south which will give temperatures a boost. Saturday will not be too toasty but the warmth will be noticeable.

Another drop in temperatures by the end of the weekend will not be as significant as today’s but will keep temperatures pleasantly warm through much of next week. Sunshine will dominate too as conditions stay dry.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 66 Wind: NE 8-18

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 53 Wind: NE/E 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 80 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 62 Wind: N/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 89 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny

Sun: Hi: 81 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 82 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 84 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 83 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 84 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny, breezy.