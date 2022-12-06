We started the work week with another front that tracked north to south through the area. It is now sitting to our south but is still nearby. This is where a better chance for rain will begin to develop and enter the area over the next couple of days.

There will likely be more clouds the farther south and east you are today. Areas between South Central and Southeast Kansas could also see those clouds squeeze out some drizzle or mist early in the day. There is also potential for dense fog in the far southeast corner of the area.

A north wind will suppress any significant warming today. However, high temperatures will only be slightly above or slightly below the norm.

As a better chance for rain develops there will be minor impacts to our temperatures as highs continue to hover close to average.

Moisture develops across parts of Texas and Oklahoma over the next 24 hours. This will gradually slide north in our direction.

Wednesday will start pretty dry for most of us. There will still be considerable cloudiness to the south and east. More cloud cover will spread into the rest of the area as rain begins to move in late in the day.

Rain is more likely by Wednesday night. The majority will fall between Central and Eastern Kansas but it will not be completely dry to the west.

There is also a chance for some snow to mix in to the north and west into Thursday. Temperatures will be below freezing during this time so the potential for slick conditions will need to be monitored closely. Moisture will pull out of the area through Thursday.

This will not be our only chance for rain this week. There will be some nearby waves of moisture over the weekend and possibly into next week. So far, a chance for rain Sunday is low but surrounding days will be monitored too.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of drizzle. Hi: 44 Wind: N 5-15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lo: 32 Wind: N/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 49 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain. Lo: 42 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 50 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 48 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 52 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 48 Lo: 29 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 51 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 48 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, breezy.