A few of us will be off to a frosty start this morning with some temperatures near or below freezing, especially to the north and west.

Another cold front has cleared the area and you will feel the effects of it today. A heavier jacket will be needed to make it through the chill this morning. You will want to keep long sleeves on as high temperatures will be cooler than average.

Freezing temperatures will be more widespread tonight and early Tuesday morning. Sensitive plants will need to be covered up or taken indoors.

Freeze Warnings and Watches will be in effect not only through tonight but Tuesday night too.

By mid-week our temperatures will begin to rebound and we will even return to the 80s by the end of the week. Low temperatures will improve too but there will still be at least a slight chill in the air.

There is no change to our fair skies. Sunshine is expected throughout much of this week as dry conditions persist.

Winds will not be too gusty until the latter part of the week. Since it will be dry too we may be looking at more fire weather alerts soon.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 59 Wind: N 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 30 Wind: N/NE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 52 Wind: N 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 27 Wind: N/W 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 65 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 74 Lo: 46 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 81 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 83 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 82 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny, windy.

Mon: Hi: 77 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, windy.