It may be spring but we are not done with winter weather. Snow is falling to the northwest to start the day.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect through tonight for portions of Northwest Kansas and our Southwest Nebraska counties.

1″ to 3″ of snow will be possible which could make for slick and slippery travel. Winds are not expected to be too gusty to the northwest but blowing snow could also reduce visibility at times. Allow for extra travel time if driving through this part of the area today.

Temperatures will be coldest to the northwest where there will be snow. Highs in the 50s for many of us may not seem that bad but we will be below average across the area.

There could be some moisture elsewhere. A rain/snow shower will be possible in Southwest Kansas and some rain will develop later today farther east.

Snow and rain will gradually wrap up through the night and sunshine will return Tuesday. Temperatures will begin to warm back up by the middle of the week and then we will need to be weather aware.

A severe risk Thursday will need to be monitored. The day will start dry but a few late storms will be possible, especially by evening.

The risk of severe weather shifts east of our area by Friday. The backside of this late week system could swing rain/snow showers into the northwest corner of the area to wrap up the work week.

Unsettled conditions move out just in time for the weekend which is looking like it will be a nice one so far, as long as you can deal with a strong breeze.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 54 Wind: E 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 33 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 55 Wind: NW/S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 34 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 67 Lo: 49 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 72 Lo: 57 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Fri: Hi: 75 Lo: 35 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers thunderstorms.

Sat: Hi: 63 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 71 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 74 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy.