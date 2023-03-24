Rain has returned to the area but showers will be hit or miss and will not be enough to help put a dent in drought conditions. Storms and rain that is more beneficial are following a boundary that is situated to our south and east.

This will be our story as we go through Friday. Scattered showers will linger through the day but the start to our weekend will not be a washout.

Winds will not be as gusty as earlier this week but the wind directions will not help bring in much warmth. Afternoon highs will be below average in the 40s and 50s.

A chance of rain continues Saturday and there could even be a few non-severe storms. We will need to monitor the potential for wintry weather to the northwest.

Temperatures over the weekend will stay below average. We will not return to seasonal norms until the middle of next week.

You will not need to cancel your weekend plans due to moisture being around, just keep a close eye on the forecast and the KSN Storm Track 3 Weather App.

If any snow is able to accumulate over the weekend it will mainly be to the northwest.

So far, skies into next week do not look as unsettled. There is a chance for some lingering wet and wintry weather to the northwest Monday but most of us will be drier.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain. Hi: 53 Wind: NE 10-20

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of rain. Lo: 35 Wind: W 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain. Hi: 57 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of rain. Lo: 34 Wind: NW/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 56 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 54 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 56 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 65 Lo: 45 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 63 Lo: 35 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 60 Lo: 33 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy.