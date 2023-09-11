Showers will be around as we get back into our weekly routines. Allow a little bit of extra time for your commute due to damp roads.

On and off rain will continue through the day. An occasional rumble of thunder will be possible but severe weather is not expected. Skies will be drier farther north of I-70.

The clouds, rain, and northerly winds will keep high temperatures cooler than average. Fall enthusiasts will be rejoicing today.

Late in the day skies will start to turn drier to the north and west and clouds will begin to break. Rain will get carried off to the east through the evening and most of it will be gone by the overnight.

The fall feel continues tomorrow and through much of the week ahead. Even our warmer days will be pleasant.

High pressure builds in and will block any moisture from reaching the area Tuesday. Winds will be light and skies will not be as cloudy as today.

High pressure will not have as tight of a grip on the area mid-week when rain chances return to the area. First to the west during the day on Wednesday and then more of Central Kansas will be included in this chance during the night. Showers and storms will be possible at times the second half of the week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers and storms. Hi:70 Wind: NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 56 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 76 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 55 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 74 Lo: 56 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 69 Lo: 54 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 72 Lo: 54 Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 79 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 82 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 85 Lo: 58 Mostly sunny.