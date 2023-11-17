The cold front has swept through Kansas and high pressure is quickly building in behind it. This has cleared out our skies and sunshine will return today.

The sun will not help us warm that much. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today in the 50s and 60s but we will still be near the norm.

Northerly winds will switch back out of the south over the next 24 hours. This will help us gain some warmth Saturday. Highs in the 60s will be widespread with areas to the north and west getting close to 70.

Enjoy some time outside tomorrow before inclement weather moves in and temperatures cool back down. A stronger storm system will start to push rain into Western Kansas Saturday evening, showers track east into Central Kansas through the night.

Most Sunday showers will favor areas between Central and Eastern Kansas. By Sunday evening, a few showers will wrap back around into portions of Western Kansas.

Even though the threat of a thunderstorm is low there will be some storms nearby down in Oklahoma and Texas where the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted potential for strong to severe storms. Kay county in Oklahoma is under this isolated severe risk for late Sunday but severe weather is not likely in Kansas.

Showers will continue to spin through the region into the start of Thanksgiving week but Monday will not be a washout. We will also need to watch out for the potential of a few snowflakes mixing with rain to the northwest between Sunday night and early Monday.

Moisture moves out just in time for holiday travelers but there will still be some wind and temperatures will be cooler than the weekend. A bigger drop in temperatures is expected after Thanksgiving.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 58 Wind: N 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 34 Wind: NE/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 64 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of rain. Lo: 44 Wind: SE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 56 Lo: 42 Cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 50 Lo: 35 Cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 47 Lo: 29 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 51 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 47 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 42 Lo: 22 Mostly cloudy, breezy.