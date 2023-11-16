Our next cold front is in sight and will start to move in from the north later today. Before it arrives you will notice more clouds today and a stronger breeze.

High temperatures will still be above the norm in the 60s and 70s but the cold front will interrupt our warm and sunny stretch.

There will be a small chance for a sprinkle or shower as clouds track west to east. The morning commute will be dry but a few raindrops will begin to be possible by midday, first to the west.

This small chance of rain will shift to the east later in the afternoon. Keep in mind, most of us will likely stay dry today.

After sundown, any raindrops around will be to the north but will quickly fizzle out into the overnight as clouds start to clear back out and high pressure builds in behind the cold front.

Cooler air settles in Friday but temperatures will still be around average. There will be a tug of war of temperatures over the weekend. We gain some warmth Saturday but another seasonal turn takes place Sunday.

Once temperatures cool back down Sunday there will also be some showers around as another system moves into the region. Anyone traveling during the end of the weekend should expect a slower drive due to the inclement weather.

Rain showers will linger into Monday. Temperatures into Monday morning will start around freezing to the northwest so we will need to watch out for a rain/snow mix during that time.

Temperatures will be cooler early next week and moisture moves out by Tuesday. Temperatures will attempt to recover a bit just before Thanksgiving but it is looking like there will be a significant cold snap shortly after the holiday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of a sprinkle or a shower. Hi: 69 Wind: S 15-30

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 40 Wind: S/N 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 57 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 34 Wind: NE/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 64 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 57 Lo: 42 Cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 52 Lo: 35 Cloudy to mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 48 Lo: 29 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 53 Lo: 29 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 54 Lo: 29 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.