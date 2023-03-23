After some of us experienced a warmer Wednesday, temperatures will start to cool back down as winds switch out of the north. Highs in the 50s and 60s will not be too bad though.

To start the day we will once again have to watch out for areas of reduced visibility due to dense fog but the majority of us are in good shape this morning.

Skies will continue to stay pretty dry through much of the day, but a boundary draped across the region will keep clouds streaming in and eventually spark more rain chances.

Our next chance for rain will develop during the evening with spotty showers looking more likely during the overnight.

A few rumbles of thunder will be possible during the night. An isolated severe risk barely skims the southeast corner of the area but we will still keep an eye on the potential for a strong to severe storm to the southeast.

Spotty showers will be around through Friday but it will not be a washout as we get the weekend started.

A chance of rain lingers into the weekend and colder air will start to move into Western Kansas. Snow will begin to mix in with the rain by Saturday.

During our nights over the weekend is when temperatures to the west will dip below freezing and there could be more snow than rain, especially to the northwest. There is still plenty of time for changes to the forecast but so far it is looking like there could be some snow accumulations to the northwest through the weekend.

Farther east, temperatures should not drop any lower than the 50s but it will take a little while before we see consistent warmer days.

The early part of next week should be drier but there could be some more wet and wintry weather to the northwest to start the week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 62 Wind: N/NW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of rain. Lo: 40 Wind: NE 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of rain. Hi: 53 Wind: NE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of rain. Lo: 36 Wind: W 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 59 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 52 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 52 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 58 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 62 Lo: 42 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 58 Lo: 32 Mostly cloudy, breezy.