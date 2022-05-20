The cold front is right on time and even though there is not much moisture associated with its arrival there will be some early cloud cover that could squeeze out a sprinkle or shower.

You will also notice gusty, howling winds both behind and ahead of the front. Gusts have been as high as 40 to 50+ mph. The breeze will continue to be strong through the day.

Winds are switching out of the north which is allowing cooler air to ooze back down into Kansas. Temperatures this morning range from the 40s to the 70s. Temperatures will be able to warm back up closer to average but it will be much cooler than the 90s we experienced yesterday.

Jackets will likely come back out tomorrow as a chill sticks around through the day. Highs will range from the 40s to the 60s. We will gradually warm back up closer to average but that will not happen until late next week.

There is still a chance of storms but the Storm Prediction Center has moved a Marginal Risk of severe weather out of the area so severe storms are not expected. The best chance of hearing some rumbles will be around and east of the turnpike later this evening.

There will be an increasing chance of rain tonight across the rest of the area. With temperatures approaching the freezing mark to the northwest, a few snowflakes will be possible closer to the Kansas/Colorado line into Saturday morning. A few showers will be around through Saturday but the day should not be a washout. Anyone with outdoor plans will want to keep an eye on the forecast.

Sunday turns drier as some sun returns. Showers and storms are looking likely to start the new work week. So far, the threat of severe weather looks low but this potential will continue to be monitored by the Storm Track 3 Weather Team.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 77 Wind: N/NE 10-25

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 50 Wind: NE/N 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain. Hi: 61 Wind: N 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 40 Wind: NW/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 68 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 67 Lo: 50 Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 70 Lo: 52 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 73 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 79 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 81 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy.