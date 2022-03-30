Stronger storms and the cold front have cleared the area to the east. There will still be a chance of a few raindrops and snowflakes today but Wednesday will not be a washout.

Northwest winds behind the front remain very strong and will cool temperatures down below average. Most highs will not make it out of the 50s.

Continue to drive safely due to the gusty conditions. Some gusts to the west have already exceeded 40 mph and this could also happen in Central Kansas where a Wind Advisory will be in effect into this evening.

After sundown and during the night, another batch of moisture in the form of snow will swing through the area. It will start to the northwest and slide southeast. Any accumulation should be light and this wintry weather should not impact travel.

Another system will be quick on its heels and bring a returning chance of rain by Friday. The end of the work week also does not look like a washout and a rumble of thunder is possible but severe weather is not expected. Rain should move out by early Saturday.

There will be a slow crawl back to the 60s through the rest of the work week. A parade of systems will keep most of us from warming past the 60s and will also keep highs close to average. Intermittent rain chances should also help with fire concerns.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 52 Wind: NW 15-30

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow. Lo: 33 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 56 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 35 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 64 Lo: 38 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 62 Lo: 38 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 66 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 65 Lo: 46 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 68 Lo: 47 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 65 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy.