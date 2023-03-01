We will begin to notice some changes today ahead of our next storm system. Clouds will not be as blue as a few more clouds roll in. Temperatures will also begin to cool off too but will not be too bad to kickoff the month of March.

Moisture will hold off through most of the day but as an area of low pressure continues to near the area, a breeze will signal its close proximity.

We will begin to see some moisture return to Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska after sundown, it will mainly be in the form of snow or a wintry mix.

A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect to the northwest tonight. We may see a few more counties issue winter weather alerts before the day is over.

More snow will spread across our northern and western counties through the night and into Thursday morning.

Farther east there will be an increasing chance for rain after daybreak. There could even be a rumble of thunder or two closer to Eastern Kansas. Snow will continue to fall to the north and west with a wintry mix around where the mixing line falls.

After sundown, Central and Eastern Kansas rain will begin to switch to a mix and snow as temperatures fall. Moisture will start to pull away to the east through the overnight.

We will not only need to monitor road conditions through Thursday but into Friday morning too. Some snow showers will linger through early Friday before wintry and wet weather completely pulls out of the area.

Even though accumulating snow is looking likely to the northwest, we will need to keep an eye on the rest of the area for the potential of minor accumulations.

The cold air that swings through will not be anything we have not had to endure this season. However, the drop from the 60s to the 30s and 40s will still be significant. Warmer days will quickly follow.

There is a small chance for a few snow showers mainly to the north and west Friday night but the rest of the weekend will be dry. With the exception of a breeze, conditions are looking quiet into next week too.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. Hi: 62 Wind: NW/E 8-18

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 34 Wind: NE 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of rain. Hi: 45 Wind: NE 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 80% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 30 Wind: N 15-30

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 49 Lo: 31 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of snow.

Sat: Hi: 57 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 65 Lo: 39 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 65 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 61 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 57 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.