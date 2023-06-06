Most of us are dry this morning but an isolated shower or storm cannot be completely ruled out to start the day. Northern portions of Butler county have heard some rumbles and seen downpours early this morning.

Similar to yesterday, there will be a better chance for isolated showers and storms later today. More of us will need to keep an eye to the sky as soon as we head into the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center does not have the area under a severe risk but the occasional warning for wind and hail will be possible. There will also be another threat of localized heavy rainfall which could lead to some flooding, especially in flood prone areas.

Temperatures will heat back up into the 80s but then areas that see rainfall will lose some of that warmth.

Storms will gradually fizzle back out once we get into the evening. While a leftover shower cannot be completely ruled out into the overnight, most of us will experience another quiet night.

We will press the repeat button tomorrow when it comes to warmth and a chance for isolated storms. Even though chances do not look that good for Wednesday a storm or two could still be around.

We will not see much of a change in our temperatures as we stay locked in this pattern. The middle to latter part of the week will be a bit more toasty with highs as warm as the upper 80s to the low 90s.

Thursday’s rain chance still looks to follow the trend of having isolated activity from the afternoon into the evening.

If you plan to be outdoors this weekend, be sure to have somewhere go indoors since there will be a continued threat of downpours and lightning.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 86 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: S/SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 89 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 67 Wind: S/W 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 88 Lo: 65 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 87 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 85 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 82 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 82 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 84 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy.